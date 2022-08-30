Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

He "desperately hopes" Alexander Isak will be available on Wednesday, but said it could go down to the wire.

Kieran Trippier "should be fine" to play at Anfield, but Allan Saint-Maximin "is a worry for us at the moment".

Howe hopes Bruno Guimaraes will be back soon and said: "He's very positive, in good spirits, and desperate to get back involved."

On the transfer window, he said "we're not totally closed off" but he doesn't expect any further business.

If Martin Dubravka does leave for Manchester United Howe said "it will be sad to see him go".

Howe said injuries are a concern and Liverpool will be a huge test, but "we are unbeaten and the players have confidence".

Emil Krafth is expected to be out for six to nine months which Howe said "is a huge blow to us".

