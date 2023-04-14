Ross County 0-1 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: "We knew what was coming but it's difficult to stop. From the first minute, the ball is put over the top and they win a corner. It's an onslaught. It's hard to deal with, so we worked on being defensively strong.

"Our back five were outstanding.

"If we'd got that forward pass right more often, we could have been in three or four times in the first half.

"I'll be boring and say we take each game as it comes. I know things are round the corner in this game, so I'll not get carried away."

Robson has now had a chance to see the Graeme Shinnie sending off on the TV and he still thinks it's the wrong call from the officials.

"I don't think it's a red card," he says. "He's won the ball fairly and he's trying to pull his leg in. I want my players to play like that. As soon as anything happens, everyone is shouting 'are you checking, are your checking?' VAR is ruining the game."