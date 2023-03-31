Tottenham's Harry Kane, 29, remains Manchester United's top target in their search for a striker. However, Ajax's Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, 22, and Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal international Goncalo Ramos are among their other options. (Manchester Evening News), external

United's hopes of signing Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, could be boosted by the Spanish giants' pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David de Gea says he is still happy at Old Trafford as talks over a new deal at the club continue. (Sky Sports), external

