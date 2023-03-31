McGregor on four-man shortlist for SFWA's Scotland player of year

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is one of four players nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association's men's international player of the year award.

McGregor, who has 51 caps, is vying with former Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as well as fellow midfielders Scott McTominay and John McGinn to be named Scotland's top performer.

The 29-year-old is an integral part of Steve Clarke's side, who topped their group in September to win promotion to Nations League A and lead their Euro 2024 qualifying section after wins over Cyprus and Spain.

The winner will be announced in the lead-up to the SFWA's annual awards dinner on 28 May.