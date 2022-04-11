Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Everton have beaten Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time since April 2019 (4-0 under Marco Silva), ending a run of five such games without victory (D4 L1).

United have lost consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since January 2020, while the Red Devils have failed to score in an away league game for the first time since April 2021 (0-0 against Leeds United).

The Toffees have gained 22 of their 28 points at Goodison Park in the Premier League this season, the highest home ratio (79%) in the competition in 2021-22.