Everton have had a tough start to the 2023-24 campaign, taking just four points from their opening seven games. The situation at the club isn't the clearest either, with a takeover reportedly in the works, but supporters are questioning the club's ability to survive in the Premier League again this season.

Mike Sullivan asked: Where to start? If - as much rumoured - the club is unable to even contemplate changing the manager due to their financial situation, is it just a slow march to relegation by April? It’s one step forward and five back at the moment.

McNulty answered: It’s not looking great, Mike, I’ll give you that. Interesting one on the managerial situation. Dyche is clearly having a bad time but never mind the financial situation, who would take any decision at that level, at the club, even if a managerial change was under consideration?

Would it be Farhad Moshiri, even though he is in the act of selling the club, or 777 Partners, who have agreed a deal but still have to go through all the operational hoops before even getting cleared to take over? One thing is certain. Results have been poor and Dyche (as well as the players) need to start getting some good ones and fast.

