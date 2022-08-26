Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Bournemouth

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

There is a long way to go in the Premier League season, but this is must-win for Liverpool in terms of they need to get their season going and kick-start it. It is win in any which way you can. It is that desperate for them, in some respects.

They lack creativity in the middle of the park and that has been a big problem. Darwin Nunez's sending off after the headbutt has set them back, they have lacked that physical presence and they certainly missed him against Manchester United, I think he would have made a difference.

Roberto Firmino has been a good player for them over the years, but they are missing something, they are missing their spark, they need to get it back and we are all thinking what a great opportunity at home to Bournemouth.

I watched Bournemouth get walloped by Manchester City the other week, but they were stubborn in the way they defended and really committed. Liverpool will want an early goal and I suspect they will win this one 3-0.

Ross' prediction: 4-0

Liverpool will be stinging from losing on Monday and I think Bournemouth will go down. They should have enough to beat Bournemouth, especially at Anfield, and I can't see them going four games without winning.

Find out how Ross and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your vote here