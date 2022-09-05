We asked you for your post-match comments after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over West Ham.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: We are still a team in transition, still a few players away from the consistency needed to win the Premier League. The huge spending this summer has been needed, the squad is stronger than last season. Tuchel needs to get us harder to score against, to play against. The win was encouraging, great resolve shown after going behind.

Jared: A good three points, though controversial - it's about time Chelsea had a bit of luck go their way. Still need more work rate from Havertz. Now is the time to put in a run of wins and stop being so complacent and at times slow and lazy. It'll be interesting to see if Mendy keeps his place as by his standards is having a nightmare so far.

David: We have been on the decline for years. The season so far is really starting to show the true cracks and desperation within the club, especially after the transfer windows. We're no longer the force to compete for the title, let alone top-four dominance. Arsenal and Spurs have taken over and, unless we sort things quickly, others (ie Newcastle) will jump above also.

Oshoke: The first-half performance was awful but in the second half Tuchel made the substitutions and it worked, especially when Ben Chilwell came on. Chelsea got lucky with a win today since VAR saved us because West Ham’s second goal should’ve stood.

Josh: Truthfully we haven’t been playing at our best, that’s clear to see, but it is way too early to judge. I understand we want results quickly but it is not always that easy. I personally believe we will come good and become a very, very hard team to play and beat. Wait until everyone gels and has been playing with each other for few weeks, Chelsea win the league.