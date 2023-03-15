Nottingham Forest have won their past two home league games against Newcastle, with both of these coming in the Championship (October 2009 and December 2016). In the top flight, they are winless in their past six against the Magpies at the City Ground (D4 L2).

Newcastle are unbeaten in all nine of their Premier League games against Nottingham Forest (W6 D3), both the most they have faced an opponent without ever losing, and the most Forest have faced a side without ever winning in the competition.