Marsch on injuries, a new striker and working at a 'high level'
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Sunday's visit of Chelsea in the Premier League.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
A decision on striker Patrick Bamford (groin) will be made on Saturday, while captain Liam Cooper (Achilles) has not been ruled out. Adam Forshaw, Luis Sinisterra and Joe Gelhardt are also available.
Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are a week or two away from a return. Midfielder Archie Gray (virus) may start for the U21s at Aston Villa on Friday, but Stuart Dallas remains a long-term absentee.
Striker Mateo Joseph will not be going out on loan after scoring five goals in two games for the U21s. Marsch said "we will find a solution" for Ian Poveda, who is coming back after injury following a loan at Blackburn Rovers last season. The suggestion is either a move or a loan for the winger.
FC Zurich forward Wilfried Gnonto is a player of interest to United. Marsch said he would be a long-term project rather than Premier League ready.
On transfers, he said a new striker "would be helpful to balance the squad". He added: "Every manager wants as many good players as possible. We've worked really well as a team, and Andrea's supported everything we've tried to accomplish. I know it's hard to stay patient but the work that's been done so far is at a high level."
Marsch also said he'd be "disappointed" if Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was on the touchline on Sunday. He feels his red card after the altercation with Spurs manager Antonio Conte should mean he is missing from the dug-out.