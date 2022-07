Newcastle United and Everton are stepping up their pursuit of Chelsea's Albania striker Armando Broja, after West Ham dropped their interest in the 20-year-old. (i Sport), external

The Magpies will make a move for Burnley's Dwight McNeil, 22, if Leeds United refuse to lower their £35m asking price for fellow former England Under-21 winger Jack Harrison, 25. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column