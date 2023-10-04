Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

This was a truly awful night for Erik ten Hag, who stood in the pouring rain before the final whistle hoping his side could snatch something to give them hope in a campaign that has been as bleak as the weather.

"Our start to the season has not been good enough," the Manchester United boss said in his programme notes. "Although there are reasons, we will not attempt to hide behind excuses. It is up to us now to turn our fortunes around. What happens next is up to us and nobody else."

The early signs are not good, though Rasmus Hojlund at least provides something positive to reflect on for United.

Marcus Rashford created the Dane's first with a lofted cross into the six-yard box, where Hojlund beat Davinson Sanchez to thump home a header.

Then, after Rashford had sprinted clear only to mess up a routine square pass that should have presented Bruno Fernandes with a tap-in, Hojlund embarked on his own run from halfway, this time with considerably more success to take his Champions League tally to three in two games.

Defensively though, United were shocking from that point on.

For the second equaliser, Casemiro failed to track Kerem Akturkoglu's run into the box after Sofyan Amrabat had been turned too easily by the touchline.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana's £47m fee came with the assurance he is good with his feet. But when he sent a pass from the edge of his six-yard box straight to Dries Mertens, his goal only survived because Casemiro fouled the Belgian and Mauro Icardi missed the penalty.

There was no reprieve when Icardi won it four minutes later, and the jubilant celebrations of visiting fans scattered all over Old Trafford only made a bad night worse for the hosts.

United have now started a Champions League group stage with successive defeats for the first time, and this calamitous night piles the pressure on Ten Hag.

