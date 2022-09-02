Hibernian manager Lee Johnson will miss Saturday's Premiership game against Kilmarnock as he recovers from emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder.

"I’d like to thank all the staff in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, especially the Hibs fans that looked after me along the way," read a message from the 41-year-old Englishman.

"I’m hoping to make a swift recovery and be back in the dugout as quickly as possible.

"Having never missed a game previously in management, obviously I’m frustrated at not being able to be physically attending Easter Road tomorrow."

Assistant manager Jamie McAllister will lead the team, with support from coaches Adam Owen and David Gray.