Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Brighton's draw with Manchester City on Wednesday has already sealed their place in the Europa League, but Aston Villa still have work to do.

Villa must match Tottenham's result at Leeds United and hope Brentford don't beat Manchester City to secure a Europa Conference League spot. Villa beat the Seagulls before the World Cup, just after Unai Emery took charge, but I am not sure they will get the better of Roberto de Zerbi's side again this time.

De Zerbi made changes against City and left Lewis Dunk on the bench but still got a point against the champions. He will probably shuffle his squad again, but I still don't see them losing.

Devendorf's prediction: This is quite a tough one for Brighton but I think they will get a point. 1-1

