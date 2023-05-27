Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Southampton don't have too many fond memories to look back on this season, especially at home where they have only won twice during the entire campaign.

They will be playing for pride, but that won't be enough against a Liverpool side who have built up a bit of momentum in recent weeks.

It's been a difficult campaign for Jurgen Klopp's side too and missing out on the Champions League is a big disappointment for them, but at least they will finish off on a bit of a high note.

I am expecting Mohamed Salah to score and Liverpool to win.

Devendorf's prediction: Southampton are already down but they did not completely crumble against Brighton last week in their first game since being relegated. It could be different against Liverpool, though, because Jurgen Klopp's side will be hungry to keep their good run going and I can see them scoring a few. 0-3

