Eddie Howe says Newcastle's qualification for the Champions League is "massive" but stressed living up to bigger expectations is going to be the "hardest challenge".

The Magpies last featured in Europe's elite competition during the 2002-03 season with Alan Shearer as captain.

If Howe's side earn victory over Chelsea on Sunday they could also finish the season 24 more points higher than last year, when they came 11th.

"It's not something at the start of season we could have predicted," said Howe. "It is a tough league. The challenge we face is at the highest level and we have had to be very consistent. That is the biggest compliment I can pay the players.

"To do this achievement is not something taken lightly by me. It's a massive moment for us. Living up to that expectation is going to be the hardest challenge.

"We have overachieved and will have to keep overachieving. To match the expectations is going to be our biggest challenge."