Coleman plans to return for Everton this season

Seamus Coleman is stretchered off against LeicesterGetty Images

Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Seamus Coleman has revealed he should be back in contention for Everton’s final games of the season after a scan revealed there was no serious injury to his knee.

The Blues captain was stretchered off in the 2-2 draw at Leicester on Monday and it was feared he had suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage that would end his season.

However, the 34-year-old has revealed he will “be back soon” as the club battles to avoid relegation with four games left.