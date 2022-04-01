Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He says Brentford's squad is in a "good place" after the international break and there are no injury or Covid concerns for now.

Josh Dasilva will be missing, though, after picking up a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old was only just back from suspension.

Frank praised Vitaly Janelt after the Germany midfielder signed a new deal at the club: "He is a very important player for the way we want to play. This is great news for Brentford."

He confirmed Christian Eriksen will start and says he watched the Denmark midfielder captain and score for his country on Tuesday: "Hopefully he has saved a few goals for us as well. He's ready and looking forward to playing."

He praised Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel but referenced the reverse fixture as grounds for optimism: "Tuchel has done a very impressive job at Chelsea. When we played them in the league, we defended very well and gave very little away. Mendy was from a different planet that day."

