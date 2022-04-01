Frank on Janelt, Eriksen and Chelsea

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He says Brentford's squad is in a "good place" after the international break and there are no injury or Covid concerns for now.

  • Josh Dasilva will be missing, though, after picking up a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old was only just back from suspension.

  • Frank praised Vitaly Janelt after the Germany midfielder signed a new deal at the club: "He is a very important player for the way we want to play. This is great news for Brentford."

  • He confirmed Christian Eriksen will start and says he watched the Denmark midfielder captain and score for his country on Tuesday: "Hopefully he has saved a few goals for us as well. He's ready and looking forward to playing."

  • He praised Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel but referenced the reverse fixture as grounds for optimism: "Tuchel has done a very impressive job at Chelsea. When we played them in the league, we defended very well and gave very little away. Mendy was from a different planet that day."

