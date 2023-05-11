A fountain, a Saab, and a Swedish busker ransacked

Dons fan Andy Lyall, 59, took his first flight from Aberdeen for the 1983 Cup Winners' Cup final

We went into a shopping centre in Gothenburg because the cup was on display, and there was a busker. Every time he started up with some Swedish folk tune it would last about 15 seconds because he would just get drowned out by "Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Aberdeen".

So he got nowhere, but he got tons and tons of money, so he was happy with how it all turned out.

After the game we didn't have any drink because we had no money for it. We were having a great time anyway, there was a fountain outside and everybody was dancing about it like maddies.

Our flight home was 03:30 that night. There was a Saab up on a revolving plinth in the middle of the airport and I just remember four mannies fast asleep, two in the front, two in the back, because there was nowhere else to sit, the place was absolutely stowed out.

It was just a fantastic atmosphere when we got back, people that had never seen a Dons game, and probably never have since, everybody was out. My wife's grandma went to Pittodrie to see the cup coming in and she had never been before, and never went after.

