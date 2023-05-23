'Main at his bullying best keeps alive cautious optimism for Euro spot'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

When historians look back on this enthralling campaign of top-flight Scottish football, Ange Postecoglou’s name will sit beside most of the plaudits.

A second consecutive league title, a potential treble on the cards, more goals scored than Michael Owen filming a soccer skills VHS with a teenage keeper. However, one achievement will rank above all others: taking seven points off Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren over the course of this landmark season.

Curtis Main, still on the fence as to whether he sticks with his current gig in Paisley and a manager that gets him or moves for what most would accept is a well-earned and perhaps final big pay day elsewhere, was at his bullying best.

Distinctly unmatched by a makeshift Celtic backline, the resurgent targetman took both of his goals well and will likely be disappointed not to have put away a couple of other chances.

Timing is everything. It is no coincidence that both occasions on which St Mirren have taken points off the champions-elect have been in weeks where an unfamiliar centre-back pairing have had to cope with Main’s unique brand of physical nuisance.

Robinson has created the reputation of a canny leader, well aware of the circumstances in which pushing for more against bigger sides is most likely to pay off. And, save for a late Callum McGregor equaliser, the Saints might have been celebrating another famous victory this season.

It is verging on typical this season that the Buddies have dropped points in 'easier games' before unexpectedly holding their own when entirely written off.

Saturday’s point in Glasgow keeps slim European hopes rolling into the season’s final week. Should Hibs fail to take points from Celtic or old rivals Hearts, the Saints are an underdog victory at Pittodrie or against Rangers in Paisley away from sneaking into fifth place on the home straight.

When it comes to cautious optimism, I am the source. The Saints are capable of their part and Hibs are capable of delivering on their half of the bargain. All we can do now is wait.