Aberdeen v St Mirren: Team news

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is available after serving a four-game ban. Luis 'Duk' Lopes and Ross McCrorie are back in training after respective hamstring and hernia issues and Callum Roberts (hamstring) is still working his way back.

St Mirren have a fresh doubt over Curtis Main after the two-goal hero picked up a knock at Celtic Park.

Fellow striker Alex Greive (ankle) is a major doubt and forwards Tony Watt (ankle) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) are out for the season along with midfielder Ryan Flynn (ankle) and Richard Tait (groin).