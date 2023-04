Former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has held talks with Chelsea about becoming their new manager. (Mirror, external)

The Blues are planning a mass clearout before 30 June in order to stay within Financial Fair Play rules. (Evening Standard, external)

Manchester City are keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer. (Givemesport, external)

