Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Fabio Paratici's exit doesn't affect preparations for the weekend and Stellini said: "We are professional. It's a couple of weeks Fabio was not here so it is not a shock. We were prepared."

On who he reports to now, Stellini said: "Gretar Steinsson, Daniel Levy and Andy [Scoulding]. We have people around Fabio who have stepped up."

He said players still have belief they can finish in the top four, adding: "The players are strong. They are not disappointed or sad."

Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet are both back in training, but neither are ready to play this weekend.

On Spurs fans booing Davinson Sanchez: "It's very rare. Your reaction is important to have the fans back with you."

Stellini said Sunday's game is at "one of the worst stadiums to play for the atmosphere power" but insisted his side are prepared for St James' Park.

