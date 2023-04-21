Beale on Rome trip, 'dangerous' Aberdeen, and injury updates
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Premierhsip clash with Aberdeen on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Beale revealed he was in Rome last weekend watching potential signings and is close to agreeing deals with a couple of players, but would not disclose any names.
He doesn't think you should be "penalised more for asking the question", when asked about Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie receiving an increased suspension following the Pittodrie club's unsuccessful appeal.
Beale is fully focused on a "dangerous" Aberdeen side, and will play the strongest team available to him.
Scott Wright is back in the squad, Connor Goldson and Ryan Kent will return for next week's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, but Antonio Colak is still a doubt, and Ryan Jack will miss the next three to four weeks.