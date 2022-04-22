Wolves boss Bruno Lage believes his side have "missed a big chance to fight for fourth place this season" with the race for European football still wide open.

Front-runners Arsenal and Tottenham have both stumbled in recent weeks but disappointing results for Wolves against Newcastle and Leeds mean they remain eight points off the top four.

"We are in a moment where it looks like no-one wants to start winning for those positions," he said. "We have six games in front of us, 18 points, so let's go for it.

"I'm very competitive and I came here to challenge myself and the players.

"You never know if we'll have a bigger opportunity to reach the top four than we have had."

Despite feeling the Champions League is too much of a stretch, Lage is backing his side to "fight" for qualification to the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

"We have our ambition and we try to prepare in the best way," he said.

"It's now about us and about our character to arrive at the position we want to play."