David Moyes says West Ham are relishing still being in the hunt for European honours and a chance to finish in the top four this season.

The Hammers face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals of the Europa League next month and are five points away from the Champions League qualification places in the Premier League table.

"We wouldn’t want it any other way," said Moyes.

"We’re coming up to the end of April, we are still in Europe and we could make Europe again through our league position."

West Ham travel to Chelsea on Sunday hoping to complete a league doubleoover Thomas Tuchel's side.

In December, Arthur Masuaku's attempted cross took Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy by surprise and flew in at the near post for a late winner - a goal that consolidated West Ham's place in the top four.

"It was a great result for us at the start of the season when they were in top form," said Moyes.

"Now we have to try to get a result at Stamford Bridge as well."