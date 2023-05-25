We asked for your views on Celtic's 4-2 defeat against Hibs at Easter Road.

Here is what you said:

Robert: I get what Ange is doing and I agree with him. This will give him the opportunity to see what he's really got in the squad. Who can argue with him when he's on for a clean sweep this season? I'm sure he will sign the right players come the transfer window.

Gerry: I'm glad we're seeing what our 'B' side are like now so we can sign a few better players in the summer, otherwise a few injuries and we would be screwed. I'm still hoping Bernabei and Kobayashi come good though, I think they will.

Benny: Yet another very disappointing show from Celtic, defensively very shaky as they have been for a good few games now. Too many players are just going through the motions and some look burnt out. A big change in performance and attitude needed or the cup final could be another headline-making day for Inverness.

Andy: Too many changes but this is when you give some of the boys some game time, when the league is won. When we win the treble we will not remember the last three games.

Denis: Let’s not get things out of perspective. The lads are doing what we all want, winning the league and League Cup. Now on to the Scottish Cup final for the treble. We’ve rested those who will play in that game and given others 90 minutes. If Oh had converted his chances it would have been a different game.

Graeme: Maeda looked like an angry man that was looking to get sent off and didn’t want to be there. The body language was all wrong. What we learn from these games is important, and that is we have zero strength in depth.

Brian: It's unfortunate we've had two defeats and draw in the last three games but fringe players must get a run in the team before the end of the season. It's imperative we play our strongest team in the cup final.