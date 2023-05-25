Devlin will 'always be grateful' for his time at Livi

Captain Nicky Devlin says he departs with "fond memories" after a "phenomenal" four years with Livingston.

The right-back is joining Aberdeen as a free agent and will play his final game for Livi in Sunday's trip to face St Johnstone as David Martindale's men try to leapfrog Motherwell and finish seventh.

“The big focus for us now is Sunday and I don’t want to take away from the preparations," said Devlin, 29.

“It’s emotional, it’s been a phenomenal four years for me, I’ve enjoyed every minute and we’ve managed to achieve quite a bit in that time.

“If you’d offered me Hampden, a top-six finish twice and cup finals when I first signed for Livingston I could only have dreamed of that.

“I’ll always look back with fond memories here, it’s a fantastic club and a club I’ll always be grateful for.

“The first two years learning from Marvin [Bartley] and the experienced boys at the club, and having that responsibility [as skipper] in the last two years, it’s brought me on as a player and as a person."