Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Leeds are not quite safe yet, but it is really only a matter of time until they can relax.

Jesse Marsch lost his first two games after taking over from Marcelo Bielsa at the start of March, but since then he has won three and drawn one. That is not relegation form.

Crystal Palace have suffered a little drop in form, losing their past two league games, as well as that FA Cup semi-final - and I just fancy Leeds to edge this one.

Marsch's side play with a lot of energy and and they have had a bit of a break since beating Watford on 9 April, which might make the difference.

Austin's prediction: Well, Leeds have got the new manager bounce, and with Ted Lasso aka Jesse Marsch in charge! I've always had a soft spot for Palace because of their name but I'm going with Ted - no, I mean Jesse - here. 2-1

