Your thoughts on Arsenal's top-four chances

In his Southampton pre-match news conference, Mikel Arteta said he expected twists and turns in the race for the top four.

Before the international break, the Gunners were four points clear of Manchester United and six points above Tottenham.

However, they have now been leapfrogged by both, though they do have a game in hand.

After three consecutive defeats, are you confident Arsenal can turn their form around and secure Champions League football? Or will they fall at the final hurdle? How key are their recent injuries going to prove?

