St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean: "Really disappointed with the result, I felt we were totally in control at 1-0 and then the referee gives a penalty.

"And then it’s obviously one all and I felt that was the only way they were going to score, through set plays or something like that.

"I think our player shouldn’t make contact since it’s going out but, if I’m being honest, I just spoke to the referee and he says he’s impeded him. I watched, and he’s [the ref] probably 35 yards away from it, looking through a player, I don’t see what he’s given.

"He says he’s impeded him and made that arm motion, so I don’t understand what he means, I watched it back and I still don’t understand why the penalty has been given.

"I don’t think it’s a penalty if I’m being honest.

"I’ve only seen the sending off from one angle, I couldn’t comment, it doesn’t look like a sending off from our wide angle but I’ve not seen the others ones that VAR has used.

"Live it didn't look like one, it looked like a hard tackle, but I’ll need to see it back.

"I didn’t think we were good enough second half, the first half was total control and probably deserved a 2-0 lead."