Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It is understood a deal is in place for the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, who own 44% of Leeds United, to complete a full sale by buying chairman Andrea Radrizzani's remaining shares in a deal that could ultimately be worth £500m.

However, there has also been reports that there is no fallback figure in the event of relegation, which would inevitably impact the valuation of the club.

Radrizzani bought Leeds for £45m in 2017. He did not attend the Tottenham game so did not hear the chants for him to leave the club by furious supporters, who feel his loyalty to now-axed football director Victor Orta, and the decision to sack beloved former boss Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022, are the major factors behind where United now find themselves.

It was confirmed before the game that Radrizzani's Aser Holding Company had bought a stake in Sampdoria, who have just been relegated from Serie A.

It has not been clarified whether Radrizzani intends to be involved in two clubs, or whether the Sampdoria deal is a trigger for him leaving Elland Road.

