Analysis: Southampton 0-2 Fulham

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Victory over the league's bottom side would not usually be seen as a landmark day but the manner of Fulham's win at St Mary's was indicative of just how far the Cottagers have come under Marco Silva.

Given the club's recent yo-yo reputation, many onlookers surmised Fulham would find themselves in the kind of relegation battle that has ultimately claimed the Saints but instead it has proven a record-breaking campaign for the Londoners.

This was their 15th Premier League win of the season - a club record, which is an astonishing statistic when you consider they finished seventh and qualified for European football in 2008-09, winning 14 matches that campaign.

A win in either of their two remaining games would secure a highest-ever Premier League points tally, beating the 53 registered 14 years ago.

It's all been achieved with some excellent football - and, remember, without the services of the man they were supposedly reliant upon, Aleksandar Mitrovic, for more than a third of the season through injury and, latterly, suspension.

With Carlos Vinicius showing signs of growing as a support act, Harry Wilson continuing to provide assists, and Mitrovic proving once and for all that he can cut it in the top flight, it's been a season to cherish for the Cottagers.