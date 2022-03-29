Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

In Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, and Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace fans have been fortunate to watch three emerging talents this season.

Gallagher may be a loan player that fans should never get too attached to, but all three have been vital parts of the club's evolution.

Gallagher and Guehi both arrived in the summer with hype surrounding them and as fully developed professional footballers.

They have delivered on that promise, displaying leadership beyond their years and fully deserve their England debuts.

Mitchell's selection is the one that holds the most pride from a Palace fan perspective, forcing his way into an England squad in a golden era for talent.

He was entirely overlooked by England's youth teams, despite his standout ability in academy football and even after debuting in the Premier League.

A mature tackling machine who earned a first-team spot under Roy Hodgson, the arrival of Patrick Vieira has allowed him to develop the attacking side of his game in a more progressive system.

Always earmarked by the club has a potential star in the making, Palace fans held Mitchell as a best-kept secret. That secret is now out of the bag.