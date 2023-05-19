St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has vowed his side will “have a right go at Celtic” on Saturday as they bid to revive their dwindling European bid.

Last weekend’s home draw with 10-man Hearts – where they squandered a two-goal lead and conceded deep into stoppage time – leaves St Mirren three points adrift of Hibs and four behind the Jambos with three fixtures to play.

Robinson’s men visit Celtic Park where they’ve lost 4-0 and 5-1 in the league and Scottish Cup this season, as well as suffering a 5-1 drubbing at home to Ange Postecoglou’s side in March.

The past two defeats came with Saints having a man sent off, but they stunned Celtic in Paisley in September with a 2-0 win.

"We will go with a real positive attitude,” said Robinson. “We went down to 10 men in two games against Celtic. It would be nice to finish with 11 and have a real go.

"It is another huge test but we go there to try and get a result.

"I am not going to sit back and get beat 1-0. If we go and have a right go at it and get beat 3-0 or 4-0 then so be it. We are going with positivity."