Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea produced a strong second-half display at their practical second home Wembley.

They ultimately cruised past a neutralised Crystal Palace side 2-0, with yet more goals from academy products Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Mount is making a strong case for a second consecutive player of the year award, while this was Loftus-Cheek's first goal for the club in three years - and a particularly pleasing one since he suffered a serious Achilles injury in the interim.

The physically imposing midfielder has come on leaps and bounds this season and with him playing such a prominent role in the two games versus Real Madrid, he may well have played his way into Thomas Tuchel's squad plans for next season.

The Blues travel to the Emirates for a midweek match against Mikel Arteta's 'box of chocolates' side ("you never know what you're going to get") but will probably feel confident of securing victory.

Even a draw would go a long way to securing Champions League football again for next season - something that could have been at risk with the club's late season transition of ownership and sheer number of games played.

All in all, this has been another very creditable season for Tuchel and he will be looking for a strong finish to keep momentum into next term.

A revenge victory of sorts over Liverpool in the FA Cup final would be the icing on the cake, even if the club's reign as champions of Europe has ended.