Ruben Selles says he would "like to carry on" as Southampton manager in the Championship but recognises it will not be his decision.

Saints are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and could have their relegation sealed at home to Fulham this weekend after Monday's 4-3 defeat at fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest left them eight points adrift of safety with three games left.

"It's not for me to decide but I would like to carry on in the Championship and bounce back to the Premier League the year after," Selles said.

He also acknowledged the impact relegation could have on the club and surrounding area but believes the structure is in place to ensure a swift return to the Premier League.

"When a club gets relegated it's a real issue for the city, club, players and workers," he added. "But this club has everything to bounce back straight away and be back the year after.

"We have the support from a big city and we have a good structure with values and a philosophy."