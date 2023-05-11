Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton and Brentford are two examples of Premier League clubs who have added a strong data element to their recruitment policy and are getting the benefits with performances far above their perceived standing in the game.

However, Billy Beane - the real-life inspiration for Brad Pitt's character in the movie Moneyball - feels it will take one of those clubs to shake up the elite for a true understanding of what data analysis can provide takes hold across the game.

"The challenge isn't getting the data, it is executing it," he said.

"With data, you might find a 5ft 7in guy, who is undervalued because of his size. You can see he is not 6ft 4in and your eyes stop you no matter what the data says.

"Brentford do not win anything. But think of where they were to where they are now and what they are up against. Usually people talk about clubs having a great youth programme. They don't even have a youth programme.

"When one of those clubs starts pushing the top four, five, six, people will change very quickly."

