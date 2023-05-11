Former West Ham midfielder Nigel-Reo Coker hopes West Ham and David Moyes take their time after the season ends to decide on his future at the club.

The manager's current deal runs until the summer of 2024, and Reo-Coker said, while it has been a disappointing season, it was Moyes who took the Hammers to "the highest of highs".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "You’d hope the club takes their time.

"You have to give credit to the club because even in a difficult season, we’ve seen changes made by other clubs and they still stuck with David Moyes.

"It looks like they will be safe in the Premier League but you still hear rumblings of other managers that are available. That is sometimes something that can be a dangerous situation for West Ham because the grass isn’t always greener."

For much of the season, West Ham have been embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation but ultimately Moyes has steered them to safety.

"I just think they need to take their time and analyse it properly after the season is done," added Reo-Coker. "Moyes is a battler. He is never going to give up and I don’t think anything anyone says to him will make him doubt himself as a manager.

"He is the type of manager that will want to go again regardless of how this season has gone.

"But it’s something him and the club have to come together and decide because it has been a disappointing season. At the same time you have to give him credit because it was him that took West Ham to the highest of heights in most recent times to make it such a successful season the one before."

With a Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening, Reo-Coker said it would be huge for West Ham to win the trophy.

"There were great expectations coming into this season and when they are not met, it made it difficult to swallow knowing what that team is capable of," he said.

"Any European trophy is [huge]. It’s the recognition of being one of the better teams in Europe. Regardless of how it’s looked upon, it is still success and it’s creating a winning mentality.

"It also brings a winning trophy to your club, so it gets a recognition on the world football stage."

