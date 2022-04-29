George Cummins, BBC Sport

It’s no surprise to hear Mikel Arteta say Arsenal have identified the players they want in the summer after their success in the transfer market last year.

The Gunners were the top spenders in England last season, signing six new players for a combined £150m.

Arteta, was asked whether his targets will change depending on whether they finish in the top four.

“It’s not as easy as that but the plan is very clear,” he said.

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Asked whether Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal permanently in the summer, Arteta said: “Any player with a contractual obligation with us is our player and is considered our player.”

The right-back is on loan to Real Betis.