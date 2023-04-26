Manchester City host Arsenal on Wednesday in a game many are billing as a Premier League title decider.

The Gunners have a five-point lead but have played two games more than second-placed City, who are the defending champions.

Looking ahead to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, England midfielder Izzy Christiansen said: "I have a feeling that Arsenal coming into this game off the back of three draws takes the pressure off them in a weird way.

"After seeing the character shown by some of those Arsenal players against Southampton, the leadership shown in moments during that game impressed me. That looked to me like players who wanted to win the title; the [Oleksandr] Zinchenko huddle, the leadership from [Martin] Odegaard by just using the ball. He came to life in the last 20 minutes - the way he dictated the play, he brought his team back into that. Those are the moments in which I think teams gain confidence."

Ex-Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff agreed, adding: "The pressure isn't really on Arsenal. Everyone is expecting Manchester City to win, so maybe the younger players and the less experienced ones can handle that situation a little bit better.

"They know they have to go and win - a draw isn't really good enough I don't think - so maybe for their mindset going into the game, that could actually help Arsenal. I just feel Manchester City are going to have way too much."

Arsenal's lead at the top of the table has been eroded in recent weeks, having dropped points against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton.

Former Premier League player Charlie Adam said: "No doubt, the last three games will have hurt them, but they will need everybody playing well - because if they don't, Manchester City can blow you away.

"You saw on Sunday, within 20 minutes the game was away from Tottenham [at Newcastle] and that can happen at the Etihad. It doesn't matter if it's Liverpool or Arsenal - Manchester City can do that to anybody."

Listen to more analysis on the Football Daily podcast here