'Big weekend as women's and men's sides do Motherwell proud'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

What a weekend for Motherwell. The ladies gave an outstanding performance in the Scottish Cup semi-final and the men became the first team to take points off Celtic on their own patch this season.

The change in both Motherwell squads since their new head coaches have taken over is phenomenal and the players should be immensely proud of themselves.

The women of steel had chances against Rangers to take the game to extra-time but just fell short, conceding in the final minute to bow out 2-0 on the milestone occasion of the first women's domestic game held at Hampden.

The gents may have been accused of time-wasting and faking injuries to run down the clock at Celtic Park.

But I would like to remind Celtic fans of Joe Hart walking into a Motherwell player’s arm and collapsing to the floor cradling his face, causing the game to pause for at least three minutes. Was the way we played pretty? Absolutely not. Did it get the job done? Absolutely.

I have seen a lot of criticism online about how we played “anti-football” and that we should be ashamed.

However, we faced tough opponents at a daunting arena and despite the huge difference in budgets and player experience we were in it to the end.

I am immensely proud of both squads and relishing our post-split fixtures