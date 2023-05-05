Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Amex Stadium

Brighton’s European dream moved closer after the dramatic injury-time win over Manchester United at a euphoric Amex Stadium.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side simply refused to be denied as they poured forward relentlessly in search of the victory that pushes them up to sixth place in the Premier League, four points behind Liverpool with two games in hand.

It took Alexis Mac Allister’s late, late penalty to settle the game, but few would begrudge Brighto, who are so entertaining to watch, so intense and positive, the foundations at this superbly run club established behind the scenes and by Graham Potter then, if anything, improved upon by De Zerbi.

Mac Allister showed a World Cup winner’s temperament to put the 99th-minute penalty away amid the mayhem, sending Seagulls fans wild as De Zerbi led his players on a lap of honour once the three points were secured.

Brighton have recovered from their FA Cup semi-final defeat by United on penalties at Wembley and now have their sights firmly fixed on Europe.

Albion are a handful for any team and relegation-threatened Everton will not relish their visit to Brighton on Monday night.