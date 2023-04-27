Mikel Arteta said Arsenal were second best to Manchester City on Wednesday night but isn't giving up hope in the title race.

Reflecting on the defeat which moved Pep Guardiola's side to within two points of the Gunners with two games in hand, Arteta said: "The analysis is clear. The better team won the game.

"They were probably at their best, especially in the first half, and we were nowhere near our level. When that happens ,the gap becomes too big.

"In the first 30 minutes, all the basic things you have to do against an exceptional team in terms of competing, winning duels, understanding what the game requires, we didn't do it and we were punished.

"The stats said Arsenal were going to finish sixth or seventh and we are where we are with five games to go. Those players deserve a lot of credit after nine-and-a-half months being here. And there are still five games to play.

"In 22 years in this country, I've seen a lot of things and there are not two equal games in this league."

Before thinking how to still take the title challenge to City, Arteta said his first job is to pick his players up.

"We first have to lift the players up tonight because they suffer and it was difficult to swallow," he said.

"Do everything we have done so well in the next match to earn the right to win it. That's where we have to start."

Did you know?

Arsenal are the first side to be winless in four straight Premier League when starting the day top since the Gunners themselves in March 2008.

They are also the first side to concede two or more goals in four consecutive top-flight matches in which they started the day top since Manchester United in December 1966.