Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Leicester's Premier League game against Fulham on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ricardo Pereira is back in training while Kelechi Iheanacho has responded "well to treatment" and "may be back for the last two games".

Jonny Evans is "back training" with Smith saying, "It is nice to have an experienced head around".

In the draw against Everton, Leicester "made the game too open" and that "defensive disorganisation was the disappointment".

They "have not discussed" who takes penalties going forward after James Maddison missed against Everton: "As of yet, there hasn’t been. Madders was down to take the penalty and unfortunately he missed."

On Jamie Vardy's return to form: "We’re really pleased he’s in a good place at the moment."

He is "not worried" about the appointment of Sam Allardyce at Leeds in the battle to avoid relegation.

He aims to "take points" from all the four remaining games, adding he "wants to be safe as soon as possible".

On Fulham: "The Aleksandar Mitrovic ban has clearly affected them, but their performances against Manchester City and Liverpool were there. They’ve really impressed me. They were really good last year in the Championship and the squad is a really good one."

