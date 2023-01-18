We asked for your opinions on what business Bournemouth need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Donnie: A new centre-back, a decent midfielder and a quality striker.

Ant: On Saturday's performance I feel we need a quality centre-back and a quality goalscorer. The defence was all over the place and there seems to be no passion to survive.

Chris: If the new ownership are serious about survival, a change in manager needs to happen immediately. A manager with experience that new arrivals can trust in to keep the club in the Premier League. Reinforcements are essential in this window.

Braund: We need to sign Danjuma back from Villarreal.

Andrew: I think we should either go for Danjuma or Elanga on loan as if the worst does happen we won’t have ridiculously high wages in the Championship.