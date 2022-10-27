B﻿BC Scotland's Richard Winton in Naples

Rangers cannot dwell on defeat by Napoli and instead must learn from the experience, says attacker Malik Tillman.

The loss in Italy was a fifth in five group games, with their final match with Ajax to come on Tuesday.

“You always have to look forward because you can’t change the past. We have to improve,” Tillman said.

“It’s a big experience for everyone in this team to play in the Champions League. You can always learn. Even teams that win games learn from the experience.”