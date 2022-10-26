Analysis: Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

There were impressive performances all over the pitch as Chelsea dug deep when they came under pressure in the second half after controlling the opening 45 minutes.

Graham Potter is now preparing to return to his former club Brighton on Saturday following one of the strongest performances of his Chelsea reign.

"It's amazing and fantastic to be involved in the Champions League," added Potter, who had not managed in the competition before being appointed Chelsea boss.

"It's a real test against some fantastic teams and a great experience coming to these venues and experiencing an away match in the Champions League. It's tough and challenging, but I've really enjoyed it."

Chelsea's final group game is at home to Dinamo Zagreb on 2 November.

Winning the group with one game to spare will allow Potter the option to rest key players for Zagreb before the heavyweight London derby at home to Arsenal on 6 November (12:00 GMT).