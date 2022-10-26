PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Pick of the stats
PSV had only four shots against Arsenal last time out – it was their fewest in all competitions since November 2016 against Atletico Madrid (4) in the Champions League.
Arsenal have won each of their last three matches in Europe without conceding a goal, last winning four games in a row without conceding between August-October 2007 (five games).
Having lost the reverse fixture last week, PSV are looking to avoid losing consecutive matches in Europe for the first time since November 2019.