Marco Silva encourages his Fulham side to "go for the throat" says club captain Tom Cairney.

The Portugal manager has led the Cottagers from the Championship to seventh in the Premier League since taking charge in July 2021 and Cairney believes his relentless nature has been the driving force.

"He's intense, but in a good way," Cairney told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"Going back to last season, I've never been 3-0 up at half-time and the manager is saying we need to score more goals. That's his mentality. He's like 'go for the throat'.

“The comradery between the group. I think winning the Championship made a big difference, rather than coming through the play-offs. We’ve scored goals. Goals keep you up and we’ve been really good at that. The manager and the staff have got to take a lot of credit as well.”

Fulham face neighbours Chelsea this evening and sit above their neighbours and in contention for European qualification. Not that Cairney is thinking about that with only half the season gone.

"That's not in our mind at all," he said. "The aim for any newly-promoted side is to stay in the Premier League.

"Chelsea have got a lot of strength in depth and can turn it on at any point. It's going to be a tough, tough match."